OSLO May 8 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
sees its Arctic drilling programme with Russia's
Rosneft as a high risk project, expecting to drill the
first wells in 2015 or 2016, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"This is... in essence a deal that fits our exploration
strategy like a glove," Chief Executive Helge Lund told a news
conference. "It is a high risk (project) in terms of geology and
technology, but the upside is big if we succeed."
The company announced on Saturday it would drill in Russian
Arctic waters thought to contain 2 billion tonnes of oil in
partnership with Rosneft, marking the third deal of its kind for
the Russian state company.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen)