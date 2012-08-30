Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
OSLO Aug 30 Norway's Statoil is to drill six wells in Russia's Arctic waters as part of the joint venture deal with Russia's Rosneft that was agreed on May 5, Statoil said on Thursday.
"Statoil will fund 100 percent of costs in the exploration phase, which includes an obligatory work program of six wildcat wells to be drilled during the period 2016-2021," the firm said.
The license areas are Perseevsky in the Barents Sea and Kashevarovsky, Lisyansky and Magadan 1 in the Sea of Okhotsk.
Rosneft will have a share of 66.67 percent in each of the operating joint ventures and Statoil's will have the remaining 33.33 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.