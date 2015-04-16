By Oleg Vukmanovic
| AMSTERDAM, April 16
AMSTERDAM, April 16 Norwegian gas is likely to
be price competitive enough to weather an influx of cheaper
Russian gas expected into its European market this summer, a
senior Statoil official said.
Europe's biggest gas producer does not expect to see Russia,
the continent's biggest supplier, taking away its market share
despite increasingly cheap oil-linked gas becoming available
from the east, said Rune Bjornson, Statoil's senior
vice-president for marketing and trading.
Supplies from Russian pipeline export monopoly Gazprom
are estimated by analysts to rise to record levels
this summer.
Russian long-term gas supply deals with European utilities
are linked to oil prices with a lag of six-to-nine months,
meaning that the collapse in oil prices will only start to fully
feed into gas contracts this summer, making Russian gas cheaper.
Statoil sells much more of its gas priced against freely
traded European gas hubs, raising expectations that Russian
volumes could increase penetration into the market.
Bjornson said that spot prices on Europe's freely traded
hubs will fall in response to any increase in Russian volumes,
potentially lining up with oil-indexed levels and eroding
Russia's competitive advantage.
"I don't necessarily think that is going to be the case
because the Russian gas will also find its way into the market
if there is a margin in there...simply because the oil-linkage
takes it down below the (spot) market, the market is likely to
follow suit in one way or another," Bjornson said.
"We expect flows to remain stable this summer," he said.
Caps on output from the Dutch Groningen gas field and gas
exports from Western Europe to Ukraine left Western Europe's gas
storage sites only a quarter full at the end of March, below
last year levels, which is expected to keep demand high this
summer.
Nor does Bjornson expect Statoil's share to be squeezed by a
forecast rise in cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments
landing at northwest European terminals this summer, as demand
in the world's top consuming market Asia slows.
"From a competitive point of view I think we are well
placed," he said.
(Editing by William Hardy)