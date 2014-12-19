BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
OSLO Dec 19 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has awarded an integrated drilling and well services contract for its Mariner field in the British sector of the North Sea to Schlumberger, it said on Friday.
"A total of 22 drilling and well services are included in the scope, including a logistics support responsibility that goes beyond the normal scope for similar Statoil contracts," Statoil said.
The contract will start in January and it has a duration of four years, plus options for several additional four-year periods.
The $7 billion Mariner field is expected to start up in 2017 and it has 250 million barrels of oil equivalents in reserves. Plateau production is seen at around 55,000 barrels per day.
Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: