* CEO says seeking ways to improve security for workers

* No date given for expected return to full output at In Amenas

* Union wants independent inquiry, to meet with government

OSLO, Feb 26 Norway's Statoil on Tuesday launched an internal inquiry into security at the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria which it jointly operates after a deadly hostage-taking incident there last month.

Separately, the head of the largest union within Statoil told Reuters it would hold talks with the Norwegian government on Wednesday to discuss the need for an independent inquiry.

Islamist gunmen attacked on Jan. 15 and seized hundreds of hostages before the Algerian army stormed the facility four days later. Dozens of workers were killed, including five Norwegian nationals.

"The security measures at In Amenas were not sufficient to predict, or to stop, an attack of this character," Chief Executive Helge Lund told a news conference.

"What the investigation will help us with is to make us understand what happened, and to identify areas of improvement to strengthen our security work."

Lund would not say when the plant would return to full operation.

The facility, which Statoil operates with BP and Algerian state-owned firm Sonatrach, restarted some production on Sunday.

"We have to make sure that security can be maintained before we can send (foreign) employees back to work at the plant," Lund said.

A six-member investigative team will be led by Torgeir Hagen, a former head of the Norwegian intelligence agency.

Half of the team work for Statoil while the other three are from outside the company, including Adrian Fulcher, a former director of counter-terrorism in Britain.

The team, which will deliver its final report on Sept. 15 to the board of Statoil, will also be advised by a former acting director of the CIA, John McLaughlin, and a former U.S. deputy defence secretary, John Hamre, among other advisers.

AN INDEPENDENT INQUIRY?

Statoil's security arrangements have been criticised in the aftermath of the attack, and Leif Sande, head of the Industri Energi trade union, the largest for oil workers, has argued that an independent commission should investigate.

"I am going to meet with the foreign minister on Wednesday to discuss these things," Sande told Reuters.

He welcomed Statoil's investigative commission as "broad and good".

"It looks like they are taking this seriously," he said, but noted the board of Statoil would be able to decide who sees the final report.

"I would hope that it would be possible to have access to the report externally."

Statoil, which is majority controlled by the government, said the report would be made public.