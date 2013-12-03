OSLO Dec 3 Norway's Statoil has purchased a 21 percent stake in its Mongstad refinery from Royal Dutch Shell and sold its 10 percent stake in the Pernis refinery in the Netherlands to Shell, it said on Tuesday.

"The agreement to have joint ownership in the two refineries made commercial sense when it was entered into, and the agreement has served the two companies well over the years," Statoil said.

"However, both companies have now concluded that joint ownership no longer gives added value and that it is best to make a clean break," it added.

After the deal Statoil will fully own the Mongstad plant while Shell will have 100 percent of the Pernis refinery.

Financial details were not disclosed.