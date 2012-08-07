OSLO Aug 7 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has written down around 2 billion crowns ($336.19 million) related to its investment in Russia's Shtokman natural gas project after formally exiting the consortium on June 30, the firm said on Tuesday.

"When the agreement expired on June 30 we formally exited our shares, but we are still in talks with Gazprom and wish to go ahead with the project in a profitable way," said Statoil spokesman Jannik Lindbaek jr.

Before Statoil exited the Barents Sea field project, its stake was 24 percent, while Russia's Gazprom had a 51 percent stake and France's Total has 25 percent.

($1 = 5.9490 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)