UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
OSLO Aug 7 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has written down around 2 billion crowns ($336.19 million) related to its investment in Russia's Shtokman natural gas project after formally exiting the consortium on June 30, the firm said on Tuesday.
"When the agreement expired on June 30 we formally exited our shares, but we are still in talks with Gazprom and wish to go ahead with the project in a profitable way," said Statoil spokesman Jannik Lindbaek jr.
Before Statoil exited the Barents Sea field project, its stake was 24 percent, while Russia's Gazprom had a 51 percent stake and France's Total has 25 percent.
($1 = 5.9490 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.