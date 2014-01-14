OSLO Jan 14 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
awarded two contracts worth 516 million British pounds to
Siemens for work on the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in
the UK sector of the North Sea, Statoil said on Tuesday.
Siemens will be responsible for the engineering, supply,
assembly, commissioning and service of 67, 6 megawatt wind
turbine generators with engineering work starting immediately
and first turbine ready for installation in January 2017,
Statoil said in a statement.
"Once in operation, the wind farm will provide renewable
energy to approximately 400,000 households in the UK market,"
the firm added.
Statoil holds a 70 percent stake in the project while
Norway's state owned Statkraft has the remaining 30 percent.