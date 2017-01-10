BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
OSLO Jan 10 Norway's Statoil said oil production was not impacted after the firm grounded all its Sikorsky S-92 helicopters used to transport offshore workers after an alert note from Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was issued on Tuesday.
"All 13 S-92 helicopters were grounded after a note from the manufacturer today. We are prepared for inspections to take a couple of days," a Statoil spokesman said.
"This means some delays in replacing people on the oil platforms, but production hasn't been affected," he added.
The Norwegian state-controlled oil company stopped using Airbus' H225 Super Puma helicopters after a fatal crash off Norway last April, leaving S-92 the only model to transport offshore workers. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
