OSLO Jan 10 Statoil would resume gradually its Sikorsky S-92 helicopter flights offshore Norway after urgent safety checks on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"We are starting to resume flights gradually this afternoon as helicopters are checked and put back in flight," he added.

The company stopped all S-92 flights earlier on Tuesday, leaving oil workers stranded on offshore platforms, after a service notice from the helicopters' producer.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)