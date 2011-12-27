* Skrugard complex could become "field centre" for area

OSLO, Dec 27 Norway's Statoil may develop its large Skrugard field in the Barents Sea using a floating production system big enough to accommodate other oil prospects nearby, the company said on Tuesday after completing a feasibility study.

"A possible solution is a field centre with processing and transport capacity, with the flexibility to phase in the prospects in the area," Erik Strand Tellefsen, vice president for Skrugard operations, said in a statement.

Statoil found the oil field in April, putting a focus on the Arctic frontier as a major source of energy in forthcoming decades.

The company said on Tuesday the field contained about 250 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, which compared with a previous best-case estimate of 500 million barrels.

Tellefsen said "several alternative development solutions" were under consideration but that a floating production unit - as opposed to one on fixed legs or fully underwater - could be developed rapidly and cost effectively.

"It could be a semi-submersible or an FPSO," Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said in an interview, using the acronym for a floating, production, storage and offloading ship. "That will be decided in the next phases."

A Skrugard floater in water 380 metres deep could produce up to 95,000 barrels of oil per day while providing separate storage and offloading capability, Statoil said, suggesting the oil would be transported from there on shuttle tankers.

There would be 14 subsea well units interspersed with water and gas injectors to boost pressure, it said.

Pedersen said it was too soon to estimate when Skrugard oil will come onstream. Earlier this year Statoil said it normally takes five to 10 years to bring such a discovery to production.

Tellefsen said Statoil and its partners, including Italy's Eni, would base design decisions partly on the results of new exploration wells nearby, including an upcoming drilling project 5 kilometres north of the Skrugard discovery.

"Skrugard will mainly be based on familiar technology, while making allowances for harsh weather regions," said Tellefsen.

The Barents Sea field lies some 230 km north of Norway's northern coastal islands and 100 km north of Statoil's Snoehvit gas field.

Statoil is the operator of Skrugard with a 50 percent interest, while Eni has 30 percent and Norwegian state-owned Petoro has 20 percent. (editing by Jane Baird)