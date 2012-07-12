OSLO, July 12 Norway's Statoil on
Tuesday temporarily stopped production at its Snoehvit liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea after water leaked
into the gas dryers, the company said on Thursday.
The firm said that while efforts are being made to get the
gas liquefaction plant back on line quickly, it was too early to
say how long the stoppage would last.
Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in
Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez
(12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total
(18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.
