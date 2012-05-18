(Adds production data, shareholders)
LONDON May 18 Norway's Statoil
suspended production from its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant in the Barents Sea for three weeks of planned
maintenance, it said on Friday.
The plant, Europe's only LNG production facility, will
undergo a further week of maintenance in June, Statoil spokesman
Ola Anders Skauby added.
Engineers will dry out the humidity from the pipe and
inspect the pipeline linking the offshore field with the onshore
facility using a pipeline inspection gauge, known as a pig,
Skauby said.
"Although this was not announced publicly, it was planned
for quite a while," Skauby said.
The Melkeoya island plant produces on average 5.76 billion
cubic meters per year for transport by ship to markets in
Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in
Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez
(12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total
(18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Oslo, Writing by Oleg
Vukmanovic in London; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Alison
Birrane)