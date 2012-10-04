HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
OSLO Oct 4 Statoil was partially restarting production on its Snorre A oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea on Thursday morning after gas alarms overnight shut the facility, a company spokeswoman said.
"There were two alarms at 2330 (CET) last night which triggered a shutdown but the situation was quickly resolved," spokeswoman Elin Isaksen said.
"We are about to start up production again but not in the area where the alarm went off," she added.
Snorre, a mature field which began operating in 1992, primarily produces oil and its gas output is expected to be negligible this year, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate show.
Snorre's two platforms are expected to produce 99,000 barrels of oil per day this year while total gas production for the year is seen at 30 million cubic metres.
Statoil is the facility's top owner with a 33.3 percent stake while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent. Other major owners include ExxonMobil (11.6 percent), RWE (8.3 percent) and Total (6.1 percent).
