OSLO May 21 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
said it would keep production shut at its Snorre B platform in
the North Sea until an investigation is conducted as to why the
soil under a drilling template shifted.
Statoil evacuated a quarter of the platform's personnel on
Saturday after detecting a soil shift under the template.
Production was first shut on Saturday, then halted again on
Monday when more problems were discovered during a restart
attempt.
The Snorre field, which has two platforms, produced 88,000
barrels of oil per day in 2013 and is Norway's fourth-biggest
oilfield. Statoil has said the Snorre A platform was operating
normally.
"Statoil has decided to keep production shut down until the
necessary investigations have been carried out," the firm said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The firm said it had not detected any leaks of oil and gas
from the reservoir into a pit formed under the template.
It had pumped brine (water with heavier sediments) into the
well to prevent the possibility of oil and gas leaking into the
pit.
Statoil is the operator of the field and has a stake of
33.32 percent.
Its partners include state-owned Petoro with 30 percent,
ExxonMobil with 17.76 percent stake, Idemitsu Petroleum
with 9.6 percent, RWE with 8.28 percent and
Core Energy with 1.04 percent.
