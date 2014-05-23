BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q4 basic shr $0.03
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Fixes typographical error in headline)
OSLO May 23 Norway's Statoil said on Friday it had resumed some production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea but it was as yet unclear when full production would resume.
"Production from (one) template will remain shut in until further examinations have been concluded. The other production from Snorre B has now resumed," Statoil said in a statement.
Statoil's partners at the field include state-owned Petoro, ExxonMobil, Idemitsu Petroleum, RWE and Core Energy. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi said German prosecutors are searching the premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.