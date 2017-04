OSLO, June 1 Norway's Statoil said on Monday it has expanded a long term gas sale agreement with Britain's second-biggest utility SSE.

From October 1, Statoil will increase supplies to SSE to 2.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from original 0.5 bcm under a six-year deal announced last year, the company added in a statement.

The deal with SSE follows an extension of a gas supply agreement with Britain's Centrica announced on May 13. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)