OSLO Nov 26 A key Norwegian gas
processing plant, shut on Friday after a brief power outage,
resumed operations overnight but a major storm is expected to
keep several floating oil platforms shut until Monday, energy
companies said on Saturday.
The onshore Kollsnes gas plant, which processes up to 143
million cubic metres of gas per day mostly for European export,
lost power Friday but the firm said the outage was minor and
operations were now normal.
"We restarted the facility during the night and all the
compressors are back and they should be operating now as normal,
Kjell Varlo Larsen, a spokesman for North Sea infrastructure
operator Gassco said.
He declined to estimate the extent of lost output, saying
this information was commercial but said: "The plant didn't have
full capacity for the afternoon, the evening and some of the
night, so you can make an estimate."
Kollsnes processes gas from the vast Troll field in the
northern North Sea as well as the nearby Kvitebjoern and Visund
fields.
But Statoil said three of its floating oil
platforms -- Njord, Heidrum and Aasgard -- could be shut until
Monday as Atlantic storm Berit battered Norway's central coast.
"There are no reports of damage or incident, we were well
prepared," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.
"I expect the situation to maintain throughout the weekend
and to provide the next update Monday," he added.
The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said Berit is
expected to gradually weaken Saturday but coastal winds would
remain strong and seas would be rough for much of the weekend.
The three platforms have a production capacity in excess of
130,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate.
The semi-submersible Njord platform was expected to produce
some 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011 as well as 2 billion
cubic metres of gas for the year, according to the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate.
Heidrun, a floating concrete platform, was to turn out
52,000 barrels of oil per day and a total for the year of 760
million cubic metres of gas.
The floating production and storage vessel Aasgard was to
have daily oil output of 70,000 barrels per day in addition to a
2011 total of 11.6 billion cubic metres of gas.
