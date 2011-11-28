OSLO Nov 28 Two Statoil floating
oil platforms came back online over the weekend after being shut
Friday due to weather concerns but the status of a third
facility was not yet clear.
Statoil resumed operations at the Heidrum and Aasgard
platforms in the Norwegian Sea on Saturday, Statoil spokesman
Ola Anders Skauby said, adding that he was still waiting for an
update on the status of the Njord facility.
Statoil shut the platforms, which have a combined production
capacity in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day, as a
precaution as Atlantic storm Berit battered Norway's central
coast.
Skauby earlier said there were no reports of damage to the
facilities from the storm.
Floating oil and gas installations tend to be more
vulnerable to extreme weather than facilities with legs on the
seabed.
