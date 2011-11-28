OSLO Nov 28 Two Statoil floating oil platforms came back online over the weekend after being shut Friday due to weather concerns but the status of a third facility was not yet clear.

Statoil resumed operations at the Heidrum and Aasgard platforms in the Norwegian Sea on Saturday, Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said, adding that he was still waiting for an update on the status of the Njord facility.

Statoil shut the platforms, which have a combined production capacity in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day, as a precaution as Atlantic storm Berit battered Norway's central coast.

Skauby earlier said there were no reports of damage to the facilities from the storm.

Floating oil and gas installations tend to be more vulnerable to extreme weather than facilities with legs on the seabed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)