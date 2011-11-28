* Njord offsteam, no indication on when it will return

* Heidrum and Aasgard platforms back in service after storm

* Njord accounts for less than 1 pct of Norway's output (Updates status of Njord platform)

OSLO, Nov 28 Statoil resumed operations at two floating oil platforms in the Norwegian Sea over the weekend but a third facility, shut on Friday due to weather concerns, remains offline, the company said on Monday.

Statoil resumed operations at the Heidrum and Aasgard platforms on Saturday but the Njord platform is still not operating and the firm had no indication when it would be back onstream, Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

Statoil shut the platforms, which have a combined production capacity in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day, as a precaution as Atlantic storm Berit battered Norway's central coast.

The semi-submersible Njord oil and gas platform was expected to produce some 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011 as well as 2 billion cubic metres of gas for the year, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Norway produced 1.68 million barrels of oil a day in October, indicating that the Njord platform accounts for less than 1 percent of the country's total output. Its gas production equals about 2 percent of the nation's output.

Floating oil and gas installations tend to be more vulnerable to extreme weather than facilities with legs on the seabed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Anthony Barker)