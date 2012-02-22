OSLO Feb 22 Norwegian oil company Statoil
has awarded French company Technip a 1.2
billion Norwegian crown ($211 million) contract for work on
constructing a pioneering seabed gas-compression facility for
its Aasgard field off Norway.
The contract with Technip includes installation of
umbilicals, structures, tie-ins and links to existing subsea
infrastructure, Statoil said, adding that the work would be done
in 2013 and 2014.
"This project represents a quantum leap in seabed technology
and is an important step towards the realisation of Statoil's
ambition to develop a complete subsea factory," Statoil vice
president Siri Espedal Kindem said in a statement.
Statoil and its Aasgard partners plan to begin subsea
gas-compression in 2015 after investing some 15 billion crowns
in the Norwegian Sea facility.
Statoil operates the field with a 34.57 percent licence
share, while Eni owns 14.82 percent, Total
has 7.68 percent, Exxon Mobil 7.24 percent and Norwegian
state-owned Petroro 35.69 percent.
($1 = 5.6761 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)