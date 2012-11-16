* Statoil needs several days to assess damage
* Corrosion found in another gas tank
OSLO Nov 16 Norway's Statoil has found
further corrosion in gas tanks at its Troll C platform in the
North Sea and will keep the facility offline for several more
days while it investigates.
Troll C produces about 120,000 barrels of oil a day, or 8
percent of Norway's output, while its gas output is 10.5 million
cubic metres a day, about 3 percent of the country's output.
"Work is now being done to qualify the repair method and
scope of work on the tanks. In a few days we will be able to
give more information about the expected duration of the
production stop," the company said in a statement.
Statoil said the corrosion does not present a safety risk to
Troll C.
The company initially discovered corrosion in a tank in an
auxiliary system for gas treatment and shut the facility to
investigate a similar tank in a parallel system.
"Corrosion under insulation is a well-known problem which is
handled in scheduled inspection programmes. The corrosion on the
Troll C tanks was discovered during such inspection," Statoil
added.
The Troll field's shareholders include state holding company
Petoro (56.0 pct), Statoil (30.6 pct), Shell (8.1 pct),
Total (3.69 pct) and ConocoPhillips (1.62
pct).