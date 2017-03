OSLO Jan 21 Gas output from Statoil operated Troll gas field will be reduced by 37 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until 0500 GMT on Jan. 24, data on gas system operator's page showed.

The company has previously reported its gas production would be reduced by 30 mcm on Monday due to compressor problems at Troll A platform.

Troll, Norway's main gas field, accounts for about 40 percent the country's total output.