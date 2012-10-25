OSLO Oct 25 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
was awarded shares in seven exploration licences on the
United Kingdom Continental Shelf, comprising 19 blocks, west of
Shetland and in the North Sea, the firm said on Thursday.
Statoil is the operator for two of the licenses and expects
this number to rise when the blocks pending environmental
assessment are awarded, it said in a statement.
"In the UK North Sea, the most prolific award is for 3
blocks in the Catcher area on the Western Platform, where
Statoil and Nexen on behalf of a group of five partners will be
responsible for drilling at least 3 exploration wells in the
coming years," it said.
"In the Faroe-Shetland Basin, several interesting licences
have been awarded and an extensive programme of seismic
acquisition and processing will take place in search of drilling
candidates in this relatively under-explored high potential
region," Statoil added.
The licenses were awarded as part of the UK's 27th Offshore
Oil and Gas Licensing Round.