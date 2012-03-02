GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near highs, dollar drifts after Fed see hike "fairly soon"
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
OSLO, March 2 Norwegian oil group Statoil plans to rejuvenate its rig fleet for mature fields by ordering a new type of jack-up rig that will be used primarily for drilling production wells, it said on Friday.
It said the new type of rig was known as Category J, or "cat J".
"Statoil plans for invitation to tender for minimum two cat J rigs to be issued in July and for the contracts to be awarded in the second half of 2012. The rigs are to be delivered in the second half of 2015," it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.