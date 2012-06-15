OSLO, June 15 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has awarded contracts worth 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($587.60 million) for the charter of seven supply vessels for use on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, it said on Friday.

Two of the vessels will be supplied by Farstad Shipping, two by Atlantic Offshore, one by Simon Møkster Shipping, one by Troms Offshore Management and one by Remøy Shipping, it said.

The vessels will be delivered by the end of 2014.

($1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)