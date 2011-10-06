OSLO Oct 6 Production at the modest Visund oil field is shut for maintenance, operator Statoil said on Thursday.

"The production is not up due to maintenance at two risers. It is not confirmed when it started and when it will resume," said a company spokesman.

The shutdown in production is unrelated to the fact that a person is currently missing from the platform, the firm said.

Statoil has had problems with faulty risers -- pipes that carry oil and gas to the platform from the wellhead under the seabed -- at Visund after a gas leak occurred there in the spring.

Visund is expected to produce some 22,000 barrels of oil per day and 940 million standard cubic metres of gas per year in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The partners in the field are Statoil (53.20 percent), ConocoPhillips (9.10 percent), Total (7.70 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent). (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)