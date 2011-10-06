OSLO Oct 6 A production shutdown at the modest Visund oil field is not expected to last long, Norway's Statoil said, after it halted output earlier on Thursday for a test and then extended the shutdown to look for a missing worker.

"This is not expected to be a long-term shutdown and a restart could be discussed later today," said a company spokesman.

He said output was shut early on Thursday to conduct a test of the emergency shutdown production system. Soon after the test was completed, staff discovered that one employee was missing and launched a search for him.

The man is a 48-year-old Norwegian citizen who works for a contracting firm.

The company previously said production was shut due to maintenance at two risers.

The man is still missing and the search has been expanded to the sea, with helicopters and ships involved. His relatives have been warned, Statoil said.

"After we confirmed that we had declared a person missing ... we decided not to restart output again," said the Statoil spokesman.

Visund is expected to produce some 22,000 barrels of oil per day and 940 million standard cubic metres of gas per year in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The partners in the field are Statoil (53.20 percent), ConocoPhillips (9.10 percent), Total (7.70 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent).