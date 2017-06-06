LONDON, June 6 Norwegian oil company Statoil
is targeting Japan and the U.S. states of California
and Hawaii to expand its floating offshore wind turbine
business, the head of its New Energy Solutions business told
Reuters.
Statoil will later this year open the world's first floating
wind turbine park off the coast of Scotland, a technology that
allows wind energy to be harnessed further out at sea where wind
speeds are typically higher.
Statoil's floating wind turbines are anchored in place,
unlike other offshore turbines which need to be tethered to a
permanent foundation on the seabed that is more expensive to
build in deep areas.
"We're looking to see if there's floating wind opportunities
in California and Hawaii ... Japan is also a prime market for
floating offshore wind," said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice
president of Statoil's New Energy Solutions business which deals
with the company's non-oil and gas activities.
She was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry
conference in London.
The turbines for Statoil's Hywind floating wind park off
Scotland will be installed this summer and will be fully
operational by the end of the year.
Rummelhoff said floating wind farms use the same turbine
technology as traditional wind farms, meaning projects could
make use of the existing wind power supply chain.
The technology also opened up new markets to wind power
where traditional plants are difficult to build due to deep
seas, she said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Edmund Blair)