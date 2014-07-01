OSLO, July 1 Norway's Statoil and Statkraft will build the Dudgeon offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk in Britain at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.57 billion), Statoil said on Tuesday.

Full production is expected to start in late 2017, said Statoil, who will operate the farm. When completed, the farm could supply power for up to 410,000 households, it said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)