* Statoil to gain up to $1.45 bln from deal, plus Grieg stake

* Wintershall gets 3 producing fields, becomes operator (Adds detail, analyst comment)

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Oct 22 Norwegian oil group Statoil and BASF-owned Wintershall will swap oil and gas assets off Norway in a deal that will help both companies play a bigger part in an area that still shows potential for large discoveries.

The deal gives Statoil up to $1.45 billion in cash to fund its developments, plus an asset near its biggest Norwegian prospect, while Wintershall, owned by chemicals giant BASF, gains production fields, sharply boosting its output in the North Sea.

The finds off Norway, plus discoveries by other companies, have increased appetite in the country - once considered a declining oil play - and almost oil majors are expected to take part in its upcoming licensing round which focuses on the Arctic.

Statoil will sell down minority stakes in three producing fields, handing Wintershall daily production of around 39,000 barrels per day, in exchange for up to $1.45 billion in cash and a 15 percent stake in the Edvard Grieg prospect.

In addition, Statoil will also get a 49 percent share in Wintershall's shale gas concessions in Rhineland and Ruhr, banking on its experience in North America's Eagle Ford and Marcellus shale gas prospects.

"For Wintershall, the motivation is to increase ownership and production, to get a bigger footprint on the Norwegian shelf," said ABG Sundal Collier analyst John Olaisen.

"In Statoil's case, it's more about decreasing exposure in mature areas to make room for new ones," Olaisen added. "The (Edvard Grieg area) is very promising with a lot of potential and this is at a good price, with an implicit value of $19.7 per barrel."

Statoil has been on an exploration roll over the past two years, striking big finds in Brazil, East Africa, the North Sea and the Arctic Barents Sea.

The discoveries, including the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, which could contain up to 3.3 billion barrels of oil, are expected to raise Statoil's development costs as it aims to boost production from around 2 million barrels per day now to over 2.5 million by 2020.

Edvard Grieg, operated by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum is expected to cost $4 billion to develop but its location near Johan Sverdrup is a potential synergy for Statoil, analysts said.

Wintershall meanwhile gets a big boost in Norway after setbacks in places like Libya and Russia, boosting its role within the BASF group as an asset that helps hedge oil price risks for chemicals production.

Its Libyan oil interests had suffered in that country's civil war but it has restored oil production to 85,000 barrels per day, and aims to restore its production to pre-war levels of 100,000 bpd next year.

The company has also struggled with an unpredictable tax regime in Russia, which has threatened some investments and could stop some of its expected developments.

As part of its deal with Statoil, Wintershall will receive a 32.7 percent stake in the Brage field and will become its operator, and it also gains 15 percent in Gjoea and 30 percent in Vega. (Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen, Vegard Botterli and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Vera Ecker and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Louise Heavens)