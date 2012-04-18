* Deal recommended by Statoil Fuel
* Statoil, the biggest shareholder, also accepts
* Bid a 53 pct premium
(Adds detail)
OSLO, April 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc has agreed to buy Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail
for $2.8 billion, a move that will give it the
largest chain of petrol stations in Scandinavia and a major
foothold in eastern Europe.
Couche-Tard, which operates convenience-store chains in
Canada and the United States, offered 53 crowns per share, a 53
percent premium to Tuesday's 34.75 crown closing price.
Statoil, Norway's top oil producer and the
retailer's biggest shareholder with 54 percent, agreed to the
sale which will allow it to focus on its core exploration and
production business.
"Couche-Tard plans to operate Statoil Fuel & Retail as a
whole, preserve its strong brand and continue the existing
strategy undertaken by the local executives along with sharing
of best practices," the company said.
Statoil Fuel operates the largest fuel retail network in
Scandinavia and has also expanded into Russia, Poland and the
Baltics. It targets organic growth of 50-60 new stations a year,
of which 40-50 will be in Central and Eastern Europe to add to
its current network of 2,300.
The deal is conditional on regulatory approvals and
Couche-Tard acquiring over 90 percent of Statoil Fuel's shares.
Couche-Tard expects to use existing credit facilities and a
new three-year $3.2 billion credit facility to finance the
offer, it said.
The new credit is committed by a syndicate of banks led by
National Bank Financial, UBS, Rabobank, Scotiabank, HSBC and
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, with National Bank of Canada acting as
administrative agent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)