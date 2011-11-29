* Says preparing to sell some petrol stns worth 400-500 mln crowns

* Will put rest into separate holding company

* Analyst says could mean co able to distribute 2 bln crowns

* Co says Poland pricing now more rational after Aug price war

* Shares down 1.3 pct vs 0.5 pct drop in Oslo mkt (Recasts, adds CEO, CFO, analyst, share, detail)

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Nov 29 Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA , an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, set out restructuring measures on Tuesday that could lead to hundreds of millions of crowns being distributed to shareholders.

The company said it was preparing to sell some of its petrol stations at an estimated value of between 400 million crowns ($68 million) and 500 million and would put the rest of them into a separate holding company -- which analysts said could be sold and leased back.

It said its Scandinavian service stations had been valued at between 6 billion crowns and 7 billion, compared with a book value of about 2 billion.

"Depending on how you read it, this could mean that they might be able to distribute 2 billion crowns to the shareholders if they sell property," said ABG Sundal Collier analyst Dag Sletmo.

"In all, I think what they said in terms of figures was good, maybe even better than I had expected. At the same time, the timeframe is a bit longer than I had thought," Sletmo said. "2014 is not a long time for a company, but for the stock market it is a bit longer."

The firm, which was spun off in an IPO by parent Statoil last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics and northwest Russia.

Pump prices in Poland were now "reflecting a more rational behaviour" after a price war, it said.

MORE RATIONAL

The leader in the Polish petrol station market, PKN Orlen , led a bout of price cutting in August that squeezed profit margins for all market players.

"During the past few weeks it has been noted that pump prices in Poland are reflecting a more rational behaviour by the major players, however the market situation remains challenging," the group said in a statement.

Statoil Fuel remains committed to growth in the Polish market, where it was making a profit despite the recent price war, Chief Executive Jacob Schram said.

Statoil Fuel also said it targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through adding 50 to 60 new stations per year, of which between 40 and 50 will be in central and eastern Europe.

The group repeated its cost savings target of 450 million crowns by 2015 and said it aimed to reduce working capital by 500 million crowns, but said the savings were coming sooner than expected.

It said it aimed to maintain a capital structure in line with an investment-grade profile and to have a ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 to 2.5 times, and that it still aims to distribute at least 50 percent of net profit to shareholders.

Shares in the company fell 1.3 percent to 46.62 crowns at 0923 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent drop in the Oslo bourse benchmark index. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)