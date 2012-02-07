* 40 pct dividend cut "a major disappointment" - analyst

OSLO, Feb 7 Norway-based petrol station chain Statoil Fuel and Retail slashed its dividend by 40 percent and gave a cautious outlook for eastern Europe, where it plans to expand, as cash-strapped motorists shopped around for cheap fuel.

"The dividend is a major disappointment," said ABG Sundal Collier analyst Dag Sletmo, adding that the proposed cut to 1.80 crowns for 2011 from 3 crowns the year before undermined investors' perception of the company as a stable cash generator.

"This means the company can no longer be seen as a dividend story, and it may cause investors to begin questioning the company's own faith in its normalised earnings level," he said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the 2010 dividend level to be repeated despite net profit nearly a third lower.

Shares in the fuel retailer, which operates about 2,300 stations altogether, were down 12.1 percent to 38.5 crowns at 1121 GMT on an Oslo bourse down 0.65 percent.

"2011 was a challenging year for our industry, serving up everything from high refined oil prices to intensified competition in some of our most important growth markets," said Chief Executive Jacob Schram.

The company said price-sensitive consumers in Poland and other central and eastern European countries could continue to play fuel retailers off against one another, as in the fourth quarter, when fuel margins fell by 30 percent.

It said it was cautious about central and eastern Europe in the short term, while the long-term outlook was attractive. Schram reiterated the company's plan to add 40 to 50 new stations this year to the 560 it already has in the region.

Chief Financial Officer Klaus-Anders Nysteen cited an uncertain economic outlook in Europe and the company's desire to have a warchest for investment as reasons for the dividend cut. He also pointed out that 2010 earnings that had been inflated by the sale of a Swedish gas network.

Fourth-quarter 2011 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to 617 million crowns ($105.8 million), missing the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sletmo said the EBITDA would have been 55 million crowns higher without a one-time revaluation of the company's fuel inventory in Scandinavia.

Despite the dividend cut, Statoil Fuel just fulfilled its goal of paying out 50 percent or more of annual net profit, which fell to 1.08 billion crowns from 1.56 billion in 2010.

Schram said fuel margins in Scandinavia, where the firm gets 80 percent of earnings, were "solid" as rising demand by business clients offset lower volumes sold to private motorists whose cars were becoming more efficient.

Statoil Fuel said its programme to cut 450 million crowns in annual costs company-wide by 2015 was ahead of schedule. ($1 = 5.8312 Norwegian krones) (Editing by Balazs Koranyi, Hans-Juergen Peters and Erica Billingham)