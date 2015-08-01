DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.
BERLIN Aug 1 Fuchs Petrolub is buying Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard to bolster its position in Scandinavia, Poland, Russia and the Baltic States, it said on Saturday.
Further details of the transaction, which must be approved by antitrust authorities, were not provided. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.