By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Oct 26 Statoil Fuel & Retail , an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, posted lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to a price war in Poland that has lowered margins in eastern Europe, battering the firm's shares.

The firm, the result of an IPO by parent company Statoil last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics and northwest Russia.

The firm's third-quarter adjusted core operating profit (EBITDA) of 905 million Norwegian crowns ($163 million) compared with 1.03 billion a year ago and an average expectation in a Reuters poll of 1 billion.

"In Central and Eastern Europe we have experienced pressure on road transportation fuel unit margins and hence a decrease in profits," the firm's chief executive, Jacob Schram, said in a statement.

The leader on the Polish petrol station market, PKN Orlen , led a price war in August that has cut profit margins for all market players, including BP , Statoil Fuel & Retail and independent operators.

Shares in Statoil Fuel & Retail were down 4.9 percent to 44.74 crowns at 0924 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index was slightly up.

"We see more worsening margins due to the price war in Poland," said Handelsbanken analyst Marcela Kozak, who did not expect the situation to last long as PKN Orlen was, she said, selling petrol at a loss.

"We are going to see improvements in margins in Eastern Europe but it is hard to say when," she said.

SOLID MARKETS AT HOME

The Scandinavian petrol market, which accounts for some 80 percent of Statoil Fuel & Retail's gross profit, was more positive than in central and eastern Europe.

"Based on strong economic fundamentals in Scandinavia, there is reason to expect that demand for road transportation fuel in the region will remain stable in the short-term," the firm said.

One analyst said the outlook for Norway, Denmark and Sweden was key to Statoil Fuel & Retail's results.

"It is quite strong and stable in Scandinavia, where it is the most important," said Tore Oestby, an analyst at Danske Bank, who maintained its "buy" recommendation on the firm after the results.

Statoil Fuel & Retail said little about its future real estate strategy, key to growth in the petrol station business, but said it was working on it ahead of its capital markets day on Nov. 29. ($1 = 5.537 Norwegian Crowns) (Editing by David Cowell and Jon Loades-Carter)