HONG KONG Nov 6 China's Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd (JCET) has agreed to buy Temasek Holdings-controlled STATS ChipPAC, valuing the Singapore company at about $1.8 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

JCET, active in the semiconductor business, has agreed to pay S$0.46 for each share in STATS ChipPAC, one of the people said. STATS ChipPAC shares closed Friday at S$0.58, and trading was halted on Monday pending an announcement. STATS ChipPAC, about 84 percent-owned by Singapore state fund Temasek, provides semiconductor packaging design and assembly solutions.

STATS ChipPAC and JCET did not reply to emails seeking comments, while Temasek declined to comment.

A deal is likely to be announced as early as Thursday, the people said, declining to be identified as details were not public. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE and Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)