SINGAPORE, June 26 Shares in semiconductor firm STATS ChipPAC Ltd jumped as much as 16.7 percent on Thursday in strong volume on renewed talk on the sale of the company.

STATS ChipPAC, controlled by state investor Temasek Holdings , said earlier in the month that it was in discussions with potential buyers.

An investor relations official declined to comment, and a company spokeswoman, based in the United States, could not be contacted immediately.

The company's shares soared to an intra-day high of S$0.63, as over 50 million shares changed hands, or more than five times its 90-day daily turnover. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)