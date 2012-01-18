(Adds details, background)
RIYADH Jan 18 Saudi Telecom Co
saw its fourth-quarter net profit edge down 0.3 percent as
foreign currency losses hit its annual income, but the operator
still beat forecasts.
The former monopoly holder made a net profit of 2.28 billion
riyals ($608 million), compared with 2.29 billion riyals a year
earlier, it said in a statement posted on the bourse website.
It attributed a 19 percent decrease in net income for the
12-month period to 7.7 billion riyals "to foreign currency
exchange fluctuation losses amounting to approximately 1.1
billion riyals".
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected STC to post a
quarterly profit of 1.93 billion riyals. STC's profit had missed
estimates in three of the previous four quarters.
STC -- which owns 35 percent of Turkey's Oger Telecom, has
licences in Bahrain and Kuwait and a controlling stake in
Indonesian firm Axis -- said revenues were 15.2 billion riyals
in the quarter, up from 13.4 billion riyals a year earlier.
The board recommended a 0.50 riyal per share dividend,
resulting in a price to earnings ratio of 5.9 percent.
The standout performance for the company was in its wireless
broadband services, where revenues more than doubled in the last
three months of the year compared to the same period in 2010.
Fixed broadband customers grew by 28 percent on the year.
The operator's shares closed 0.3 percent lower on Saudi
Arabia's bourse before the results were announced.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
