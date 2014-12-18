TORONTO Dec 18 Europe, Russia and the Ukraine
have a common interest in finding a solution to the region's
recent problems and Russia should be viewed as part of Europe,
the chief executive of Societe Generale said on
Thursday.
"Just keep in mind that Russia is part of Europe," he told a
business audience in Toronto. "From a political point of view
and from an economic point of view, really ... Europe, Ukraine,
Russia have a common interest to find a solution."
The French bank booked a 525 million euro writedown this
year on the value of its Russian unit, Rosbank, after months of
political crisis in Ukraine.
