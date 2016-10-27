PARIS Oct 27 Societe Generale will
quit financing coal-powered electricity plants from January and
increase its support for renewable energy projects, the French
bank said on Thursday.
SocGen is the third major French bank to cut exposure to
coal for climate change reasons after BNP Paribas
announced a similar move last year, and Credit Agricole
did so on Wednesday.
SocGen said its announcement reinforced a decision it took
in 2015 to stop project financing for the development of coal
mines and coal-fuelled power plants in high-income OECD
countries.
"The bank will also scale back its outstanding loans to the
coal industry, with a goal of reducing the proportion of
coal-fuelled share in power production financed by the bank to
19 percent by 2020," the bank said in a statement.
It said it would double project financing in the renewable
energy sector, with 10 billion euros ($10.91 billion) of funding
allocated to the renewable energy sector by 2020.
"With a longstanding and established presence in the energy
sector, the bank intends to be a major financer of the energy
transition and undertakes to support its clients in this
necessary area," said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Severin
Cabannes.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)