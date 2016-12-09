BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
PARIS Dec 9 France's Societe Generale said on Friday it has agreed to sell the entire stake in its German online broker Onvista AG to Commerzbank's online banking unit Comdirect bank AG, as part of its plan to focus on its core and profitable operations.
SocGen, France's second-biggest bank said the sale would have a limited positive impact on the group's financial ratios and that it remained strongly committed to the German market through its corporate and investment banking, specialized lending and consumer finance activities. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Bate Felix)
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS