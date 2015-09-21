(Adds details, quote, background)
PARIS, Sept 21 Societe Generale plans
to cut 420 staff in France as part of a drive to save 850
million euros ($950.8 million) between 2015 and 2017, the French
bank said on Monday.
Banks across Europe are reviewing their workforce numbers
with the aim of cutting costs as lending margins are squeezed.
Societe Generale is also seeking to respond to rising regulatory
costs and technological challenges.
The plan, which SocGen sent to unions for discussion, would
cut 190 jobs in finance, human resources and communications via
voluntary departures and 230 jobs in its global banking and
investor solutions unit through non-renewal of expiring
contracts.
The bank declined to comment on its plans outside France.
SocGen employed 51,794 people in France, according to its 2014
annual report.
SocGen announced in August its plan to carve a further 850
million euros in savings from its cost base by the end of 2017
in addition to the 900 million it is on course to make by the
end of this year.
"Besides improving internal operations and customer
services, the aim is to contribute to the additional 850 million
euros in savings by the end of 2017 to control ... costs," the
bank told Reuters in an email.
The savings plan would give SocGen flexibility to finance
investments and adapt to regulatory changes, it added.
Other banks, such as Italy's UniCredit and
Britain's Barclays, plan to cut thousands of jobs,
sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love and Adrian
Croft)