PARIS, July 7 Banks will keep pulling back from
market-making in the face of tougher regulations, hitting
liquidity for investors, Societe Generale Chief Executive
Frederic Oudea said on Tuesday.
Under tougher rules aimed at making the financial system
safer since the 2008-2009 crisis, it has become more expensive
for banks to maintain large inventories of securities to meet
clients' demand for stocks, bonds and derivatives.
Speaking at a financial sector conference in Paris, Oudea
said that banks still were not seeing the full impact of new
regulations.
"I tend to think that inventories will continue to shrink,
which means of course you have a problem of price mechanism
formation and of liquidity," Oudea said.
He added that as a result central banks would not only be
forced to play the role of market-maker of last resort,
providing liquidity when commercial banks could not, but also in
normal times.
"We need liquidity in markets because investors will not
easily buy particular long-term assets for 15 years just to sit
on them," Oudea said.
Some bankers and funds have blamed a lack of liquidity for
triggering a spike in borrowing rates in recent months, with
European government bond yields jumping as the number of buyers
has dwindled.
"If we want to have a capital market that is working well,
we need to have a liquid market, (we need) to keep the ability
for banks to provide liquidity in markets whenever there's
movement," Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said at the
same conference.
