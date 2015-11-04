Nov 4 Societe Generale's corporate &
investment banking unit appointed Patrick Perreault as global
head of diversified industries within its corporate finance
department.
Perreault joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a
managing director within the industrial group of the investment
banking division.
His appointment was effective Nov. 3.
Perreault will be based in Paris and will report to Sylvain
Megarbane, global head of corporate finance and to Luis Vaz
Pinto, deputy global head of corporate finance.
