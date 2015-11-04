Nov 4 Societe Generale's corporate & investment banking unit appointed Patrick Perreault as global head of diversified industries within its corporate finance department.

Perreault joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director within the industrial group of the investment banking division.

His appointment was effective Nov. 3.

Perreault will be based in Paris and will report to Sylvain Megarbane, global head of corporate finance and to Luis Vaz Pinto, deputy global head of corporate finance.