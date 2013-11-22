Nov 22 StealthGas Inc : * Reports third quarter and nine months 2013 financial and operating results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 * Q3 earnings per share $0.13 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $29.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage