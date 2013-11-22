BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 StealthGas Inc : * Reports third quarter and nine months 2013 financial and operating results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 * Q3 earnings per share $0.13 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $29.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing Further company coverage:
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups Further company coverage: