(Adds dropped words to correct paragraph 10)
NEW YORK Oct 12 STEC Inc's STEC.O efforts to
regain investor confidence hinges on the upcoming launch of its
cheaper flash drives for big businesses and its ability to
compete with an onslaught of new rivals entering the market.
The stock of STEC, the leader in flash drive storage, has
lost nearly 60 percent of its market value this year because of
investor concerns that the company is losing its grip on the
dominant position it enjoys.
Flash drives, or solid state drives (SSDs), are
increasingly being used in devices ranging from high
performance servers to personal computers and tablets because
they are faster and more power efficient than traditional hard
disk drives.
STEC had warned that it is facing fierce competition from
newer rivals and has forecast an uncharacteristically weak
third-quarter.
Will the new competition take down STEC from the No. 1
position or will it bounce back?
BUMPY ROAD AHEAD
Semiconductor companies such as Micron Technology (MU.O)
and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), as well as hard disk
drive suppliers like Hitachi GST, have already qualified and
shipped SSDs to STEC's top customers.
But flash memory maker SanDisk Corp's SNDK.O recent
acquisition of privately held Pliant and Seagate's strategic
alliance with Samsung Semiconductor complicate the picture for
a third-party enterprise SSD supplier like STEC.
"The sentiment has turned negative. They were the market
leader with about 100 percent market share in enterprise, but
it was only a matter of time before competitors came in,"
Merriman Capital analyst Kaushik Roy said.
Auriga analyst Kevin Hunt estimates that about 110
companies are looking to enter this business in the near term.
Vertically integrated NAND and hard disk drive suppliers
have several competitive advantages over STEC, including
silicon system and firmware expertise, quicker time-to-market
and significant pricing power, said Wedbush Securities analyst
Betsy Van Hees.
STEC, which counts EMC Corp, Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit
Hitachi Data Systems and IBM (IBM.N) as customers, has a weak
value-momentum (Val-Mo) score of 10, on a rising 1-100 scale,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Val-Mo score is an
aggregation of valuation trends and analysts' thinking on a
stock.
Currently, many of STEC'S top customers get their SSDs
solely from the company, but that is expected to change in the
next three years, resulting in pricing pressure on STEC,
according to Hunt, who has a "sell" rating on the stock.
Hunt added that STEC'S margins are likely to deteriorate
substantially as competition moves this segment toward a
commodity category.
EMC, STEC's largest customer, has already started to dual
source its SSD requirements to coax a better price out of STEC,
for instance.
"STEC's early success in the SSD market was driven by EMC's
EMC.N usage of STEC's products," Benchmark analyst Gary
Mobley said. "Now, EMC is more concerned about lowering the
cost of SSDs, and as a result, has begun to favor lower-cost
drives provided by suppliers other than STEC."
SMOOTH EDGES
According to other analysts, however, the outlook for the
SSD industry is very robust, representing the biggest secular
growth opportunity for enterprise products today.
The use of flash memory in enterprise infrastructure solves
the bottle neck problem of long lag times resulting from data
being rendered very slowly by traditional hard drives.
Merriman Capital's Roy contends that although new rivals
will fight to take market share from STEC, most of them won't
be able to attack STEC's position in the enterprise segment.
Most rivals are going after the consumer market -- SSDs used in
PCs and tablets -- which is a high-volume but low-margin
business.
"It's still a difficult technology. It's still a voodoo
technology," he said. "The others are coming from behind and if
STEC can continue to maintain that lead it will have the
competitive edge."
Roy has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Analysts expect STEC's upcoming line of flash drives to put
it back on the growth track in terms of performance and pricing
since they will be much cheaper and more widely used than flash
drives current on the market.
"You will see a bump in revenue as those new products start
to ramp," Roy said.
However, the new technology will take some time to come to
market and it remains to be seen whether investors will be
patient enough to wait for the revenue bump.
Analysts also think that STEC is a likely takeover
candidate for bigger companies like Seagate Technology Plc
(STX.O).
"A large company like Seagate can buy them and use their
technology right away. They have OEM channel relationships and
they can bring the product to the entry level consumer
product," Roy said.
(Additional reporting Himank Sharma in Bangalore)