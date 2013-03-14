Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 Solid-state drive maker Stec Inc , which has been under pressure from a shareholder group seeking to replace its board, reported a wider quarterly loss on increased competition.
Shareholders Balch Hill LLC and Potomac Capital Management LLC, who had nominated seven candidates to replace the entire Stec board, said on Thursday discussions with the company had broken down.
Top shareholder Balch Hill said co-founders Mark Moshayedi and Manouch Moshayedi should resign from the company's board.
Manouch Moshayedi resigned as Chief Executive in September over insider trading charges and his brother Mark Moshayedi took over as the interim CEO.
Balch Hill has a 9 percent stake in Stec, while Potomac Capital Management holds less than a percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net loss widened to $23.2 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 40 percent to $35.1 million.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.