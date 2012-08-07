* Second-quarter adj loss $0.27/share vs est $0.26/share

* Second-quarter revenue $40.7 million vs est $41 million

* Sees third-quarter revenue of $40 mln-$42 mln vs est $49.3 mln

* Sees third-quarter adj loss $0.27-$0.31/share vs est $0.19/share

Aug 7 STEC Inc's second-quarter revenue fell 51 percent and it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, capping a year of market share loss as customers switched to cheaper alternatives, and the solid-state drive maker guided current-quarter results below estimates.

STEC said it expects third-quarter adjusted loss of 27 cents to 31 cents per share on revenue of $40 million to $42 million. This compares to a 19 cent loss on $49.3 million in revenue expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter revenue fell to $40.7 million -- its fourth successive decline after the company's biggest customer EMC Corp started buying drives from STEC's competitors too.

"Although we experienced traction in both the OEM and the newer enterprise areas of our business, we now believe that the period of transition that we are undergoing will continue through the third quarter of 2012," Chief Executive Manouch Moshayedi said in a statement.

Second-quarter loss came in at $49.6 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with 19 cent per share profit last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a 27 cent per share loss, compared with the 26 cent per share loss expected by analysts.

Shares of the company closed at $7.50 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)