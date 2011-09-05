* ArcelorMittal blast furnace to restart when demand picks
up
* Steel makers pull out supply to support prices
LONDON, Sept 5 ArcelorMittal , the
world's top steelmaker, will shut down a blast furnace at its
plant in Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany, in the next few weeks due to
weaker steel demand.
"Due to the current seasonal slowdown and some regional
demand fluctuations in Europe, ArcelorMittal is optimizing
production flows and aligning production capacities to seasonal
demand," it said is a statement released on Monday.
"Consequently, the small BF no.1 at ArcelorMittal
Eisenhüttenstadt will be temporarily shut down until the demand
situation supports a re-start."
European steel makers produced high volumes of steel in the
first half this year as a restocking cycle boosted demand, but
as restocking came to an end the excess supply made steel prices
fall.
In order to support prices steel producers are now cutting
their output.
"All leading indicators have definitely been suggesting
slower growth in Europe and demand had to be cut in order to
stabilise prices," said Macquarie head of commodities research
Jim Lennon.
"We have seen pockets of weakness in Europe and steel makers
have to respond by pulling supply out of the market to support
prices."
Steel production in Europe was at 14.579 million tonnes in
July, down from 15.700 million in June, according to data from
the World Steel Association.
Chinese and global steel production fell slightly from the
previous month but remained near record levels in July, in what
is usually a seasonally slower quarter and despite concerns that
oversupply and the economic slowdown may weigh on prices.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)